HELVETIA, Wis. (WFRV) – The pilot of a single-engine airplane has died following a crash when it was attempting to land at the Central County Airport in Waupaca County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 1 p.m. on August 19.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the airplane overturned while landing, causing fatal injuries to the pilot.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iola Fire Department, Iola Ambulance, Waupaca County Medical Examiner, Michigan State Police, NTSB, and the FAA.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information is being released at this time.

