WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-engine aircraft accident at the Waupaca Municipal Airport left both the pilot and sole passenger hospitalized with serious injuries on Sunday.

According to the Waupaca Police Department, the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on October 1.

Both the pilot and passenger were taken to Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with serious injuries.

No other information was provided.