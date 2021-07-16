Pink Flamingo Classic returns to De Pere post-pandemic

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Pink Flamingo Classic returned to De Pere after a year off due to the pandemic.

Trevor Ramseier, who does public relations for the group said, “The Pink Flamingos started in 1984 as a charity softball tournament and here 38 years later has turned into an incredible community event.”

Organizers of the Pink Flamingo Classic said it’s more than just a softball tournament. It’s an event you can bring the whole family to, and while you’re there you can even grab a bite to eat.

“Really it’s turned into more of a festival,” Ramseier. “We’re doing it for everybody here in De Pere just looking to get together and give back.”

And people across the city came out by the thousands to have a great time.

“I was born and raised here and I moved to clearwater beach Florida and I come back every year, except last year they didn’t have it, but I come back every year to see friends and have fun,” said Patty Hockers.

Donn Foote said he’s attended since he was a kid, “Been coming here since day one when was that? 1984.”

The event even allows other charitable groups to attend and raise money themselves.

Ashley Ruedinger, a volunteer for Hands Across De Pere said, “We’re here selling raffle tickets to fundraise money for hands across de pere which really fundraises and helps families in need.”

And while the event is all about family, food and fun the fourth f is fundraising for local charities.

“Over the 38 years, we’ve raised just over $1.2 million.”

This year they are hoping to add to that total and raise anywhere between $45,000 $52,000.