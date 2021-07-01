Pink Flamingos announce 2021 Softball Tournament/Festival dates

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere’s famous softball tournament is scheduled to make its return after a one-year hiatus.

The De Pere Pink Flamingos, a non-profit organization, announced their annual 14″ Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament/Festival will return the weekend of July 16 at Legion Park in De Pere. Following a record-setting year in 2020, in which they did not even host a tournament, the organization is excited to get back to normalcy.

The proceeds of tournament weekend will benefit local charities, non-profits, youth groups and families in need. In 2020 $108,278.49 was raised. Each year, Pink Flamingo apparel is sold and this year the logo from the 1986 tournament will be featured.

Here is the schedule for the July 16 weekend:

Friday, July 16 Opening Game at 5:00 p.m. Last game starts around 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 17 15th Annual World’s Longest 5k Run/Walk at 8:30 a.m. 2021 Pink Flamingo Classic Parade leaves De Pere High School at 9:00 a.m. First game at 10:00 a.m. Last game starts around 9:00 p.m. Hall of Fame Ceremony before 7:00 p.m. game Live music by Big Mouth at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 18 First game at 10:00 a.m. Championship game at 6:30 p.m. Ceremonies before and after the championship game



For more information on how to register for the 5k, visit their website.