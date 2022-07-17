DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in De Pere were working on their swing and pitching skills on Sunday.

The Pink Flamingo’s Charity Softball Game was held at Legion Park and welcomed players of all skill levels to practice their swings and pitches for a good cause.

The event was aimed at raising money for local non-profits, youth groups, and other important resources that help local neighborhoods thrive.

“Over the last 39 years The Pink Flamingos have raised just over 1.3 million dollars for all those organizations that fit the bill and how we choose is how we’ve grown over the years. There are organizations that are with us at the park to help raise funds with their own tents and all of that goes towards the ultimate number that we come up with,” said Trevor Ramseier with The Pink Flamingo communications director.

And if this amazing work wasn’t enough, The Pink Flamingos, in conjunction with local high schools, recently created their first scholarship to help graduating seniors pursue work in community service-related areas.