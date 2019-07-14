Pink Flamingos hold charity softball game for 36th year

A local non – profit organization celebrated 36 years of serving the community with a softball tournament.

The De Pere Pink Flamingos held their 36th annual 14-team slow-pitch softball tournament at the Flamingo Field in Legion Park.

The Flamingos continue their journey to raise over $2 million with food and fun and other weekend activities.

The organization alone has raised over one million dollars for the community in the past 35 years.

One pink flamingo explains how this good cause started.

“This is all run by volunteer families,” says Trevor Ramseien. “It was a group of men that 36 years ago were playing softball together and decided to call themselves the Pink Flamingos because who would want to lose to a team called the pink flamingos? They also wanted to start a softball tournament because they saw a need to raise funds for local organizations and nonprofits and charities alike.”

Participants were also able to vote on a new look for the organization’s logo for next year’s tournament.