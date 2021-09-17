Pint for Poke: Proof of vaccination awards residents free beer in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Wisconsin continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases, businesses and health departments have been offering up whatever they can to incentivize getting vaccinated. From cash to food, to store discounts, and even offering free meat, Wisconsinites have seemingly seen it all – until now.

On Thursday, Opportunity Wisconsin and Noble Roots Brewing Company joined forces to host a “Pint for Poke” vaccination event. This event offered a pint of free beer to the first 65 adults who showed their COVID-19 vaccination card.

“We are hosting our very first Pint for Poke event in this area. So we have partnered with a local brewery, Noble Roots Brewing Company over in Green Bay, and if you come in showing proof of vaccination, whether that’s a vaccination card or a mobile vaccination card, you get a free pint of beer,” shared Green Bay Regional Lead Opportunity Wisconsin, Claire Westlund.

The event was held at Noble Roots Brewing Company located on 2790 University Avenue, in Green Bay, and follows another successful “Pint for Poke” event held in Milwaukee the week prior.

Opportunity Wisconsin has been hosting COVID-19 vaccine incentive events all summer across the Badger State, including a series of “Shot for Shot” events where residents received a free coffee drink or espresso shot with proof of vaccination.