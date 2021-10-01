Pints and Politics event in Oconto Falls draws plenty of questions about voter fraud

OCONTO FALLS, Wisc. (WFRV) – Concerns over voter fraud persist here in Northeast Wisconsin.

It couldn’t be more evident than at Thursday night’s “Pints and Politics” event that was put together by the Republican Party.

Local 5 News was at “S & S Hometown Cafe” in Oconto Falls where the county clerk was on hand to explain how elections work.

Kim Pytleski’s message was clear that if you see something, say something.

She also urged folks not to get frustrated and keep participating in the democratic process.

“We have the 2022 elections coming up,” noted Pytleski. “So I encourage everyone to register early, get your paperwork in. If you’re interested in running for local office, reach out to your clerk. We’re always looking for people to serve the community.”

Many who gathered for the event say they support taking another look at the 2020 election results here in Wisconsin.

But, recently the highest-ranking GOP member in the Wisconsin Assembly said he was against another audit.