Allouez, WI (WFRV) – The owners of Zambaldi Beer are doing what they can to help the people of Ukraine.

$1 from every pint, flight, growler, or six-pack will go to the World Central Kitchen which is doing multiple food distributions in the war-torn country.

The fundraiser drew a robust crowd Wednesday and will continue Thursday.

“It’s just so terrible what’s going on,” owner David Malcolm tells Local 5 News. “We looked around and as difficult things have been for us the past two years, my wife and I can’t imagine having something like an invasion in our country. We just had to help.”

Regular customer Gretchen from De Pere says she wasn’t quite sure about going out on a weeknight, but when her husband told her they could raise money for Ukraine, she said let’s go.

“I definitely would like to do something to help because they’re fighting for democracy. So, it helps us in the United States.”

Zambaldi Beer is located along Webster Avenue in Allouez.