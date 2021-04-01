Pinwheels in Green Bay bring awareness to child abuse

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Willow Tree and Family Services put out pinwheels outside of their facilities to help bring awareness to the community.

There are 144 pinwheels, each pinwheel represents a child that has been interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center. The initiative is very important to them because community support is necessary during this time.

Both programs provide a variety of services to the community. Family Services specializing in providing support for families.

For more information and to donate, visit their website.