Pitcher Perfect: Appleton residence pays homage to Old Style beer

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A property in Appleton decorated their shrubbery in style, ‘Old Style’ in fact, as the backyard of the property resembles an Old Style beer can.

The property is located on West Edgewood Drive in Appleton and can be seen from Google’s satellite view. According to an article from the NPR, Old Style was first brewed in 1902 by the Wisconsin-based G. Heileman Brewing Company.

The detail of the lettering is almost an identical match to the font used on the cans.

If this property owner’s decoration is bringing back memories, Old Style’s website has a locator where people can find where to buy Old Style.