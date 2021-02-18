Pitcher who threw the first-ever pitch in Brewers history passes away at 77

(WFRV) – Lew Krausse, who threw the first pitch in Milwaukee Brewers history has died at the age of 77.

The Milwaukee Brewers posted on their Facebook saying that Krausse passed away, there was no information on the cause of death.

Krausse who was born in Media, Pa. had a career record of 68 wins and 91 losses with a 4.00 ERA.

Krausse played for five teams including:

  • Kansas City Athletics & Oakland Athletics (1964-1969) – The team relocated to Oakland in 1968
  • Milwaukee Brewers (1970-1971)
  • Boston Red Sox (1972)
  • St. Louis Cardinals (1973)
  • Atlanta Braves (1974)

Krausse pitched for the Brewers for two years and compiled a 21-30 record while pitching 396.1 innings with a 3.93 ERA.

Krausse’s father also named Lew Krausse pitched in the majors from 1931-1932 with the Philadelphia Athletics.

