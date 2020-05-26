Pizza Hut giving away free pizza to Class of 2020 graduates

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) - The Marquette County Sheriff's Office released details on Tuesday about an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19. The person was not from the area said they may have had contact with someone who had the virus in Wisconsin.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office said the inmate was brought to the jail early Friday Morning by Michigan State Police. At the time the person was screened and did not show any symptoms. The inmate then reported they may have had contact with someone who had the virus in Wisconsin. Marquette County Jail officials then followed protocol to isolate the person from the general population and was given a COVID-19 test. Approximately 24 hours later, those results came back positive for the novel coronavirus.