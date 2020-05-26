1  of  2
Pizza Hut giving away free pizza to Class of 2020 graduates

(WFRV) – Pizza Hut is giving 2020 graduates a free medium 1 topping pizza through June 4.

The company says they’re teaming up with America’s dairy farmers to honor the Class of 2020 and celebrate their accomplishments. In total, Pizza Hut says they’re giving away half a million free pizzas to graduating students.

To redeem your free pizza, visit Pizza Hut’s website by clicking here.

