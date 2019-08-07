Pizza Hut planning to close up to 500 dine-in locations

(WFRV) — Pizza Hut is reportedly planning to close up to 500 dine-in restaurants as it moves to focus on delivery and carryout.

Local 5’s Pittsburgh affiliate, KDKA, says David W. Gibbs, president, CEO, and CFO for Yum! Brands said in an earnings call earlier this month the company is hoping to become a modern delivery and carryout asset.

“We are leaning in to accelerate the transition of our Pizza Hut U.S. asset base to truly modern delivery/carryout assets,” Gibbs says.

Affected locations have not been announced, but KDKA says the company stated “lower volume” restaurants will be involved.

There are about 6,100 traditional restaurant-style Pizza Huts in the U.S. and 1,350 express units. According to Pizza Hut’s website, there are 141 locations across Wisconsin.