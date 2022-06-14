BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Summer may be just around the corner, but that summer heat waits for no one.

With temperatures in the 80s and 90s Tuesday, some businesses are experiencing big crowds for the first time this year.

The VFW Aquatic Facility in De Pere had a line wrapped around the parking lot when they opened at 1 p.m. With a maximum of 350 people allowed in the facility at once, some people were left waiting in the heat. For the people who did make it in, they were in for a great time with pools, diving boards, and water slides.

Senior Pool Manager Courtney Decker says, “It’s hot. The water is the perfect temperature. We have a lot of fun attractions.”

At Ashwaubomay Lake, there is something for everyone from relaxing in the sand, taking a dip in the lake, or playing a game of volleyball.

Melody Escoto, Village of Ashwaubenon Aquatic Coordinator says, “I don’t know anywhere better to be but by the water when it’s a hot summer day.”

And what a better way to end a hot day than with a sweet treat from Zesty’s Frozen Custard in Allouez. Customers can indulge in all kinds of desserts from custards, ice cream, milkshakes, and more.

“Custard is always especially something that is refreshing and other than custard, we have things like shakes. We have our new refreshers on our Java menu. We have smoothies. We have a lot of things that will help you cool down,” says Zoe Kershek, one of Zesty’s Shift Leads.

These businesses will be open throughout the summer. For their hours and more information, click their names above.