(WFRV) – With car travel set to break a new record over the Fourth of July weekend, it is beneficial to plan ahead before you hit the road.

According to AAA, an estimated 42 million people will be hitting the road this holiday weekend.

“As we approach the Fourth of July weekend, please make smart decisions behind the wheel so everyone can safely reach their summer destinations,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says that most construction will pause over the weekend, however, the following areas will still remain under construction:

Florence County

WIS 139 is closed at the Nicolet State Trail Crossing north of Long Lake. Traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 101, and WIS 70.

WIS 139 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals between Sheldon Road and Forest Road 2161 near Popple River.

Forest County

US 8 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Wolf River (approximately six miles east of US 45 north).

US 8 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Peshtigo River (just west of WIS 139 north).

Langlade County

WIS 64 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Elton Creek and Deer Creek crossings between Elton and Polar.

Outagamie County

The WIS 55 and County JJ intersection in Kaukauna is closed for reconstruction. WIS 55 is detoured via I-41, County N and County UU.



Shawano County

WIS 156 is closed at the Herman Creek Crossing between Briarton and Rose Lawn. Traffic is detoured via WIS 47, WIS 29, and WIS 55.



Winnebago County