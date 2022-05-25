(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers to buckle up, put their phones down, and stay alert while out on the roads for Memorial Day Weekend.

While most construction will pause during the holiday weekend, the following areas will still remain under construction:

Forest County

US 8 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Wolf River (approximately six miles east of US 45 north)

US 8 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at the Peshtigo River (just west of WIS 139 north)

Manitowoc County

All ramps at the I-43/WIS 147/County Z interchange are closed for concrete patching. WIS 147/County Z detour from southbound I-43 uses the WIS 96 off-ramp to County KB, County R, and County T WIS 147/County Z detour from northbound I-43 uses County K off-ramp to County R and County T Access to I-43 from the interstate interchanges north or south of WIS 147



Oconto County

WIS 32 is closed for the bridge deck replacement north of Suring. Through traffic is directed to use County M, WIS 55 and WIS 64.



Outagamie County

The County JJ and WIS 55 intersection in Kaukauna is closed for reconstruction WIS 55 is detoured via I-41, County N and County UU



Winnebago County