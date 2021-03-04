Plan approved, Brewers to have fans in the stands for Opening Day

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 03: The Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers stand for the singing of the national anthem before the game at Miller Park on August 03, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fans will be in attendance for the first game under newly-named American Family Field.

According to officials, Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson approved the plan to have 25% capacity at American Family Field.

“This is an exciting day for us, as well as our fans and partners who we know, are eager to return to American Family Field,” says Rick Schlesinger, Milwaukee Brewers President – Business Operations.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ opening day is Thursday, Apr. 1 against the Minnesota Twins. The last Brewers home game with fans was on Sept. 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Officials say that Brewers Season Seat Holders and Suite Holders will be contacted about options for attending games in the coming week. Information for a individual game tickets will be announced at a later date.

“We will continue to communicate with the city officials and work toward increasing the capacity if the health metrics continue to improve,” says Schlesinger.