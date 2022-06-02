KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kiel Police Department has given an update on how the city is dealing with a threat that may allegedly happen on Friday.

According to a release from the department, it had received a sixth threat stating if the school district did not drop the Title IX Investigation local government buildings, businesses, and infrastructure would be targeted on June 3.

Officers explain that the City of Kiel Emergency Management Team had several meetings Thursday and developed a plan to respond to the threat. The meetings also included local, state, and federal partners.

If the threat does happen, police say the locations that are impacted will be notified.