Plan for Appleton kids to return to school approved

Plan approved for Appleton kids to return to school

APLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Parents in Appleton now have some idea of how the Appleton Area School District (AASD) will start classes this fall.

A virtual meeting was held and school officials unveiled their plans for this upcoming school year.

The AASD’s plan for kids to return to school was approved by the Board of Education.

The plan is called the ‘Safe and Resilient Return and proposed three ways to have kids return to school this fall.

All grades would have access to virtual learning, in-person classes would be offered to early childhood through fourth grade and hybrid would be offered to grades 5 through 12.

Students learn virtually through the canvass platform, which officials say is flexible in the event of an outbreak.

Steve Harrison, Assistant Superintendent Assessment says, “If we have a teacher who needs to be quarantined, he or she would still be able to access instruction through the canvass modules.”

For kids enrolled in classroom learning. The district says expect safety measures.

Judy Baseman, Superintendent of Schools says, “If a family or a student would like their child to participate in the in-person options. It is expected that the student will wear a mask.”

Kids enrolled in the hybrid model would have a blend of in-person and virtual with Wednesdays virtual to allow for deep cleaning.

Official say these options reflects the best way to keep students safe and continue the learning process during this health crisis.

Baseman says, “No matter model we are in, it is our goal to make sure that we are engaging all of our students five days per week.”

The Appleton Area School District will reevaluate conditions with the Appleton Health officer on August 12— and if necessary— make adjustments to start the school year.