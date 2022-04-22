(WFRV) – As temperatures start to warm up, local communities will start to see the time-old tradition of people perusing through stranger’s items displayed on fold-out tables.

Whether it’s called a garage sale, rummage sale, yard sale, tag sale or something completely different, they all have the same thing in common: Someone looking to sell items they no longer need/want. But what are the rules when it comes to these popular temporary storefronts?

Well, depending on what municipality the sale is happening in can dictate everything from how many sales one residence can have in a year to filing a permit for hanging up a sign.

For example, Rice Lake says that no residence can have more than two garage sales in any calendar year unless a change in real estate ownership or tenancy. The garage sale also can’t last more than three consecutive days.

The Wisconsin Department Department of Revenue advises that the selling of personal household items is not subject to sales or use tax if certain conditions are met. Those conditions are:

Sales are less than $2,000 for the calendar year or are isolated and sporadic, and

You do not hold, and are not required to hold, a seller’s permit at the time of the sales

The City of Appleton does not allow signs to be placed on boulevards or terrace areas. Signs cannot be posted on power poles, utility poles or traffic signs and signals.

Lancaster requires a license to conduct a garage/yard/rummage sale, but there are certain exceptions.

Each municipality can have its unique rules/ordinances/laws regarding yard sales, so checking with the local government can be one way to make sure there aren’t any complications.

The Fox Crossing Police Department recently posted some tips for residents who are planning on having the sales. The ten tips included not letting guests use the bathroom, running the sale with a relative or friend, not accepting large bills and others.

Each municipality can vary on how strict they enforce some of these rules, but checking with the proper authorities can go a long way to avoiding any fines/penalties/forfeitures.