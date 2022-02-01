Plan proceeds to offer college classes to Wisconsin inmates

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: Generic jail/prison corridor (Photo credit: Getty)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An effort to expand higher education offerings for state prison inmates is taking shape under interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson, who oversaw the largest expansion of prisons in state history during his 14 years as governor.

Thompson discussed the plan during a meeting Monday with members of Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that he again expressed regret for overseeing the growth in prisons when he served as governor from 1987 until 2001.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. late last year awarded the University of Wisconsin System and the Department of Corrections a $5.7 million grant to expand college pathways for inmates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat

Notre Dame GBB hands Waupun its first loss

St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine

De Pere wrestling siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan seek state gold

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon evades upset bid; Northeast Wisconsin highlights

North Eastern battle: FVL comes from behind to win versus Freedom