Plane crashes near southeastern Wisconsin neighborhood

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A small plane has crashed near a southeastern Wisconsin neighborhood.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted about 12:30 p.m. that a GlaStar crashed near Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb.

WTMJ-TV reported the plane went down near a neighborhood in the village of Waukesha, which lies just to the south of the city of Waukesha. The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were on board but authorities haven’t said whether they died.

The village of Waukesha’s fire department referred inquiries about the crash to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. A message left there wasn’t immediately returned.

