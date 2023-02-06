STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A small aircraft that took off from Appleton International Airport made an emergency landing in a field in the Town of Stockbridge.
According to a release, on Monday, February 6, around 12:00 p.m., the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Appleton International Air Traffic Control reporting a plane’s engine had stopped working after departing from the runway.
The air traffic control tower reportedly lost contact with the pilot, identified as a 63-year-old man from Downers Grove, Illinois, who was en route to Lewis Airport in Illinois. The man was the sole occupant of a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza airplane.
Deputies alongside Stockbridge first responded were dispatched and began searching for the plane. Around 12:15 p.m., deputies received an update that the plane had landed on a snow-covered plowed field without injury.
The FAA is investigating this incident, and no additional details were provided.
Local 5 News will update this if any additional information is released.