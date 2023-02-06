Single engine, low winged airplane on the tarmac at a local airport.

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A small aircraft that took off from Appleton International Airport made an emergency landing in a field in the Town of Stockbridge.

According to a release, on Monday, February 6, around 12:00 p.m., the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Appleton International Air Traffic Control reporting a plane’s engine had stopped working after departing from the runway.

The air traffic control tower reportedly lost contact with the pilot, identified as a 63-year-old man from Downers Grove, Illinois, who was en route to Lewis Airport in Illinois. The man was the sole occupant of a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza airplane.

Deputies alongside Stockbridge first responded were dispatched and began searching for the plane. Around 12:15 p.m., deputies received an update that the plane had landed on a snow-covered plowed field without injury.

The FAA is investigating this incident, and no additional details were provided.

