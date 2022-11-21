OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The story of two war heroes is being depicted in the new Sony Pictures film ‘Devotion’, and you can see their plane at EAA.

The film and exhibit tell the tale of Jesse Brown, the first African-American naval aviator, and his wingman Thomas Hudner.

The original plane Brown and Hudner flew as a part of VF-32 was discovered in the early 80s. However, curators did not know it was their plane. After extensive research, the museum discovered who used the aircraft and restored it with its original paint. They also painted Hudner and Brown’s names on it.

Museum Programs Representative Chris Henry says, “Half a world away, you had these men in this squadron laying their lives down for one another. At the same time, in this country, they couldn’t drink from the same water fountain together. I think that bond is something that’s worth telling that story.”

Hudner has a scholarship in his name. Through the Brian Laviolette Foundation, one civil air patrol cadet is awarded $500 every year.

Scholarship chair Lt. Col. Stephen Kohler says, “It’s that sacrifice, that devotion to country, devotion to your wingman that we’re trying to instill through these scholarships.”

The film Devotion is in theaters everywhere on November 23rd.