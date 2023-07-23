WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple first responders helped to rescue two occupants of a plane that had to make an emergency crash landing in Fond du Lac County as it was heading to EAA AirVenture.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call about a plane crash in the area of WIS 49 and Hemp Road in Waupun around 7:50 p.m. on July 22. Shortly after the initial call, deputies say the pilot of the crashed plane was able to reach dispatch and provide an updated location.

The plane, which was occupied by two people from Texas who were heading to EAA in Oshkosh, had to make an emergency crash landing in a large marshy area after the plane’s engine reportedly lost power.

The pilot of the plane explained that they had last left an airport in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, roughly two hours before the crash. The plane was about 10 minutes away from its destination when the engine ‘suddenly lost power.’

Due to the large marsh area where the plane had crashed, rescue teams say it was difficult to locate the plane and then find a way to access it once it was found. The Alto Fire Department, Brandon Fire Department, and Waupun Fire Department all used UTV’s in order to attempt to find the plane.

Photo Credit: Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Credit: Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Credit: Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Both the pilot, a 76-year-old man, and copilot, a 71-year-old man, were rescued from the plane after authorities were able to find it with the help of a Fond du Lac Police Department drone operator.

The release notes that the plane had damage to a wing and the pilot was treated for a possible shoulder injury by Lifestar Ambulance. The plane involved was a single-engine ERCO Ercoupe.

The crash remains under investigation and no other details were provided.