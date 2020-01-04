Plane slides off taxi lane at Austin Straubel International Airport

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An airplane slid off a taxi lane at the Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay Saturday morning.

A representative from Delta Air Lines says the Delta flight 1770 headed to Atlanta had 101 customers on board at the time.

They say while taxiing off for departure, the aircraft partially left the taxiway due to icy conditions.

Officials say Delta maintenance teams are examining the aircraft for any potential damages.

Delta spokeswoman Adrian Gee released a statement about the incident apologizing to the people aboard the plane.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of Delta flight 1770. Our teams in Green Bay, Wisconsin quickly worked with airport officials to safely deplane customers onto buses to be re-accommodated on an alternate aircraft.”

There has been no word on if there were any injuries or the extent of the damages.

