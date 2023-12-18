SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has announced they will resume abortion care services on Thursday, December 28, at the Sheboygan Health Center.

“With patients and community as our priority, we are excited to resume abortion services at our Sheboygan health center,” said Tanya Atkinson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. “Being able to provide this essential care at another health center is important to the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and people across the gender spectrum who need care.”

Organizers say that schedules will open for patients to book appointments beginning Monday, December 18, at the Sheboygan Health Center.

“Abortion is healthcare, and we are eager to resume providing this essential care at our Sheboygan Health Center,” said Dr. Allie Linton, Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. “Patients who walk through our doors can again know they will receive the comprehensive, high quality, nonjudgmental, and confidential reproductive care they deserve.”

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin says that the Sheboygan Health Center provides comprehensive family planning and reproductive health care and has remained open even when abortion services were suspended.

On December 5, consistent with prior rulings, the Dane County Circuit Court issued a declaratory judgment that Wis. 940.04 does not apply to abortions.

After that ruling, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin committed to prioritizing resuming medication abortion care at its Sheboygan Health Center.

“While we are grateful to be resuming medication abortion care at the Sheboygan Health Center, there is more to be done,” said Atkinson. “We will continue essential work to help protect and expand reproductive freedom in Wisconsin so that everyone who needs comprehensive reproductive health care in our state can get the nonjudgmental and compassionate care they deserve.”

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is a nonprofit healthcare provider serving 55,000 patients annually at 22 health centers. They provide a full range of comprehensive reproductive health care, including breast and cervical cancer screenings, gender-affirming hormone therapy, STI testing and treatment, vasectomy services, birth control, and abortion care.