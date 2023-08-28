HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Initial plans to develop more than 1,300 apartments at an old office building in Howard moved forward at the Village Board Meeting on Monday night.

Lambeau Development LLC, a subsidiary of T. Wall Enterprises, is looking to redevelop the former AMS campus and turn it into more than 1,300 apartments. In addition, the area would include a parking garage, two retail buildings, and more.

Many at Monday’s meeting voiced their support for the idea, but a representative from the developer said the project would take some time.

“If we’re able to lease 75 to 100 units per year, we can open about a building per year,” said Jake Bunz of T. Wall Enterprises. “Sometimes two years if there is a softer leasing season, we can play that by ear and see where occupancy rates are at.”

The plan could take up to ten to 20 years to complete and transform the 43.2-acre site at the center of a business park. However, officials estimate that the plan could add up to $200 million in new property value to Howard’s tax rolls.