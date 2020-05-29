Plans to fix the Green Bay Metro boat launch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) As we head into the summer boating season, boat owners are getting ready to hit the water. But launching a boat from the Green Bay Metro boat launch might take a little extra time.

At Green Bay Metro boat launch, Jim Daniels is getting ready to hit the water. And while it’s a quick launch this morning come the weekend he often finds he has to wait.

“It’s old, it’s outdated, it needs to be redone,” said Daniels.

The issue is a lack of docks. There is room for four, but only two have been in place for the past year.

“It’s all a function of the high water,” said Steve Grenier.

Green Bay’s Public Works director says the past few years have been tough on the 30-year old boat docks. He says they’ve taken a beating from high water and strong storms.

“Every time we get these nor’easter storms that also caused flooding in Green Bay, the waves do significant damage to those docking systems,” Grenier said.

Two damaged docks now rest in the boat launch’s parking lot where they’re scavenged for parts.

“The juice isn’t worth the squeeze to continue to try to repair these. We really do need to replace them,” Grenier said.

But when? That’s what Jeff Tilkens from Smokey’s on the Bay wants to know. He fears boaters will head elsewhere to launch and he’ll lose customers.

“We need to fix the docks, get them safe, so people can come down here and catch some fish,” Tilkens said.

“We agree, something needs to be done. It’s simply a matter of funding at this point,” Grenier said.

Grenier hopes discussions underway now at City Hall will lead to a new docking system in 2021. Something Jim Daniels hopes as well.

“The boaters need docks, that’s what we’re paying for. Look at it all, the docks should be in right now and they’re not,” said Daniels.

Grenier estimates the cost of a new docking system at roughly $150,000.