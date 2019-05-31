Planting for a Purpose program gives fresh produce to food pantries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers and UW Extension Brown County are once again partnering together for the 3rd annual Planting for a Purpose program.

The program kicked off Friday at the Green Bay Botanical Garden and local gardeners are invited to sign up and pledge a portion of their fresh produce where it will then be given to local food pantries.

Last year, local pantries reported that 15,000 pounds of donated produce was given to them.

If you’re interested in signing up and pledge some of your fresh produce by clicking here.

