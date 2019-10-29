Plaque, mural unveiled along trail, honoring Appleton’s paper industry, Alderman Frank Weinkauf

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — A special plaque and mural were unveiled Tuesday along the North Island Trail to honor the history of Appleton’s paper industry and Alderman Frank Weinkauf.

Weinkauf spent 38 years in the paper industry from 1895 to 1933 before being elected to the Appleton Common Council in 1935.

“With the Neenah paper expansion that’s behind us, this was a great compliment to an existing trail and to meet one of our goals and objectives is to beautify artwork along those trails. So this was a perfect marriage let’s say,” says Tom Flick, Deputy Director of the City of Appleton Parks and Recreation Department.

The mural, painted by an Appleton artist, is entitled “Paper Wings” and is part of an expansion project by Neenah Papers several years ago.

“It’s an honor to give something to the city and give something in the memorial of the family that people for generations will come and read this and know what it’s about,” says the artist of the mural, Chad Brady.

Brady says tying in local birds with the paper industry history was the inspiration behind the origami bird theme.