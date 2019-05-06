Play ball! Green Bay Booyah unveil parking plans as opening day nears

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) -- As the Green Bay Booyah and Voyageurs soccer team are preparing for their inaugural seasons at Capital Credit Union Park, a parking plan has been unveiled to help fans prepare for the season.

Two main perimeter stadium entrances will be located along Holmgren Way as well as a third access route via a hotel lobby style ticket office.

There have been over 2,400 free parking spaces at local businesses identified within a quarter of a mile surrounding the Park. On all game days, signage will be displayed at the entrance to partnering businesses indicating that they allow event parking.

The Green Bay Distillery has partnered with the Booyah to be a premier pregame meeting spot for fans with parking available and a full shuttle service to and from the stadium.

Tailgating will be allowed in the Gordmans parking lot on game days however no overnight parking or tailgating in any other business parking lots are allowed.

In addition to parking spaces in business lots, street parking is available on Fox Heights Lane, Bayland Court, Marvelle Lane, Element Way, Morris Avenue, Borvan Avenue and Mike McCarthy Way. Fans are also encouraged to utilize the Green Bay Metro, which has a stop located outside the ballpark on Holmgren Way,

They also suggest biking to the ballpark. All fans that show their bike helmet to the box office on game days will receive $1 off of their ticket.

The Green Bay Booyah will be opening their season June 1st against Wisconsin Rapids.