Play ball: WI athletes gather for the Streetball Basketball tournament

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – What better way to celebrate the end of summer than playing streetball with friends and family during a perfectly sunny weekend.

Around 400 basketball players gathered in Neenah this weekend for the Wisconsin Streetball Basketball tournament. Parts of Downtown Neenah were shut down so that players could use the streets for the fun and active three-on-three event.

Participants shared that some of the reasons they love this tournament are because it’s a great way to connect with the community.

“I graduated from Neenah High School so it’s kinda been like a staple for me to do every year but people come from far and wide – all across the state to come play- to come watch. I enjoy watching the kid’s games, the girl’s battle, from all the way from kids to adults. So, it’s a good time,” shared participant Lamond Hill.

Organizers say the goal of this event is to continue building the youth basketball community in the fox valley area.