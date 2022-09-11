GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third annual Exceptional Abilities Challenge, hosted by the Green Bay Packers football outreach program, took place on the football field at Titletown on Saturday.

Twelve teams from across the state, made up entirely of athletes with special needs, participated in two flag-football games against a similarly skilled team.

Ten of the 12 teams are registered Special Olympics teams, with the remaining two teams competing from ASPIRO.

“We’re just coming out here and playing for fun, just hanging out with your friends, and family,” said participant Corey Ehrgott of Neenah.

All athletes received an Exceptional Abilities Challenge medal for competing in the event, which also served as a qualifier for Special Olympics teams to compete in the Special Olympics State Tournament.