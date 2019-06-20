Playing loud music in car could cost a hefty price

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police Department is reminding people to be aware of how loud they play music this summer.

In a Facebook post, the GBPD says: “Not everyone likes the same music you do, nor do they want to listen to it.”

According to the department, state statue says “no person may use a radio or other sound amplification device emitting sound from that vehicle that is audible from a distance of 75 feet or more, unless it is being used to request assistance or warn against an unsafe condition.”

GBPD says the citation for this violation is $111.40. A citation may also be issued for music being played in the home.