Playing loud music in car could cost a hefty price

Local News

by: Addy Bink

Posted: / Updated:
Green Bay Police Dept. MON_1558959457314.jpg.jpg

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police Department is reminding people to be aware of how loud they play music this summer.

In a Facebook post, the GBPD says: “Not everyone likes the same music you do, nor do they want to listen to it.”

According to the department, state statue says “no person may use a radio or other sound amplification device emitting sound from that vehicle that is audible from a distance of 75 feet or more, unless it is being used to request assistance or warn against an unsafe condition.”

GBPD says the citation for this violation is $111.40. A citation may also be issued for music being played in the home.

The weather is warming up finally, but that also means loud music! We have been receiving several loud music complaints…

Posted by Green Bay Police Department on Thursday, June 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story