GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 67-year-old Wisconsin man who is facing homicide charges in a 36-year-old cold case reached a plea deal on Friday.

Lou Griffin was arrested in 2020 with charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide relating to the death of 22-year-old Lisa Holstead.

According to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office, Griffin was scheduled to stand trial next week but the 67-year-old from Racine entered a no-contest plea on the morning of January 27 to an amended charge of Homicide by Reckless Conduct.

Authorities say that DNA technology helped to lead investigators to Griffin.

Investigators from Green Bay and other local, state, and federal agencies have continued to work on the case since Holstead’s body was recovered near what is now Ken Eures Nature Park in Green Bay back in 1986.

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office says Griffin will be sentenced on March 27 and faces up to ten years in prison.

