Please don’t eat ‘cannibal sandwiches,’ Wisconsin health department warns

(NewsNation Now) — The Wisconsin Department of Public Health posted a reminder asking people to not eat so-called “cannibal sandwiches” or raw meat sandwiches, despite it being a Wisconsin holiday season tradition.
A “cannibal sandwich” or “tiger meat sandwich” consists of raw beef on rye bread with salt, pepper and a slice of an onion. But some people prefer the raw beef on a cracker with mustard. The sandwich is traditionally served at holiday parties in the Badger state.
Risks of eating raw meat include contracting Salmonella, E. coli O157:H7, Campylobacter and Listeria.
“Since 1986, eight outbreaks have been reported in Wisconsin linked to eating a raw ground beef dish, including a large Salmonella outbreak involving more than 150 people during December 1994,” the DHS said. “Ground beef should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 160° F.”
The Wisconsin DHS also warned against eggnog with raw eggs and drinking unpasteurized apple cider.
