WEDNESDAY 12/14/2022 5:57 p.m.

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody.

Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.

Original story: ‘Please lock your doors’: Man flees into the woods in northern Wisconsin, police warn residents

WEDNESDAY 12/14/2022 4:50 p.m.

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in northern Wisconsin are looking for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous and has asked people to lock their doors.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on December 14 authorities tried to make contact with a suspicious man. He reportedly got into a vehicle, which started a police chase.

After stealing another vehicle, the man went into the woods with a gun. Authorities say the man is on foot in the Cassian area on South Shore Road near Landing Resort.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Cody Huebner. Authorities say he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Residents are asked to lock their doors and call 9-1-1 if they see anyone suspicious. No additional information was released.