Plenty of summer jobs still available for teens, college students

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Summer jobs are often an important part of school vacations for teens and this year there is no shortage of opportunity.

Sara Hathaway, the Director of Talent and K-16 relations at the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce said, “It’s every employer that I talk to that has a very large gap for job openings.”

Hathaway said many of the industry’s with opening have entry level jobs catered towards teens open.

“Hospitality, tourism, events, lifeguarding, those are all areas that are seeing significant shortages in help across the board,” said Hathaway. “But especially those are the types of jobs that teens, tend to be especially in summer the most prevalent type of employee.

The Timber Rattlers in Appleton said they typically have plenty of opportunity for teens and have not had a problem filling positions this year.

Ryan Moede, the Vice President of both the Timber Rattlers and Dock Spiders said, “We’ve definitely had a good amount of applicants early in the last couple of months which has been great… But coming off of the pandemic and not sure where our staff would be definitely in a good position to start the year.”

They anticipate hiring for open positions throughout the summer.

“We are still accepting applications and fill in people as we still have a couple months here ion the summer to get people working and going for the rest of our season,” said Moede.