Plowz & Mowz mobile app helping Green Bay residents clear snow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The flurries are flying and the snow is piling, causing headaches on the roads and added work in our own front yards.

That’s where Plowz & Mowz come in. They’re a national, online service for landscaping and other outdoor home services.

“When you just can’t get it done or you just don’t have the time, kids are in the way- whatever the case may be- we want to be able to help out, whatever it is.”

Kassandra Nichols and her husband Tobias have their own cleaning service called ‘We Clean Anything.’

“Pretty much anything you want done,” says Nichols. “You can pretty much one-stop-shop here- you ask me and we’ll get it done for you.”

So when Plowz & Mowz came calling, saying they needed plows, they were on board to help.

“They have everything ready for you,” said Nichols. “The customer can go on there and explain to them how they want it cleared, shoveled, whatever they want done and how they want it done, what time they’d like it done. Explain ways and make sure you’re clearing out certain areas or you don’t want stuff in certain areas. It’s very easy to let them know exactly what you want on the site and the contractor will get it done.”

And having a contractor come clear your driveway requires only a few swipes. All you have to do is download the ‘Plowz & Mowz’ app on your smartphone. Enter a few details, like your address, tap what type of service you need and a driver will be on their way.

“We’re normally available within a few hours which makes it super easy,” says Nichols. “There’s people who can’t get out there and do it themselves and need to be places. We’re always available and we have a lot of hands on staff so we get it done in a timely manner and we’re local. It just makes it that much easier for the local community to get help that much faster.”

Plowz & Mowz service is available anytime and anywhere. You can find it on the Apple App Store and on Google Play.