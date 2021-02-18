Plugged dryer vent creates Allouez fire, $15,000 in estimated loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a building fire near Cluster Ct. in Allouez Thursday.

When firefighters arrived around 6 p.m., a release says they saw smoke coming from a single-family basement.

The fire department says they were able to control the fire and extinguished it within 10 minutes of arriving at the scene.

Three people are now without a place to sleep tonight because of extensive smoke damage from the fire and one person suffered minor injuries from trying to extinguish the flames prior to the arrival of the fire department.

According to the release, the fire started from a plugged dryer vent and caused an estimated dollar loss of $15,000.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department reminds everyone to have their dryer vents cleaned and inspected to avoid dryer fires in their home.