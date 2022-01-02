LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Plunging into 2022, locals swim in Lake Michigan for Jacksonport Polar Plunge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – No, apparently it’s not too cold out for residents to take their first dip of the year in Lake Michigan.

Community members gathered on Saturday to participate in the Jacksonport Polar Bear Club annual plunge. During the exciting event, locals plunged into the chilly waters of Lake Michigan.

“You know this was our 36th annual jump in the lake here in Jacksonport for the Jacksonport Polar Bear Club; and [it was] a good year, [there was] a beautiful beach, [and the] weather was pretty conducive for New Years Day so it feels great,” shared J.R. Jarosh, president of the Jacksonport Polar Bear Club.

Local 5 met with three Jacksonport Polar Plunge participants who shared with us their method of doing the plunge that might just save you some shivers, “We got it down to a science. Stay warm as long as you can, jump in, and get back into your clothes as fast as you can…It’s not too bad.”

Last year the swim was canceled due to the pandemic so organizers say they were happy to see 600 swimmers participating this year.

“It was a fun way to start the new year; it’s a challenger but starting the year this way it’s kind of like you got the rest of the year to compare to like ‘I did this, I can do anything,'” explained Jarosh.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Mary's Springs takes second, Notre Dame third at NDA Showcase

'Shawano Sundrop Shootout' highlights: Appleton East hangs on, West De Pere finishes strong

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Locker Room: Previewing Browns