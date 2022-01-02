Plunging into 2022, locals swim in Lake Michigan for Jacksonport Polar Plunge

(WFRV) – No, apparently it’s not too cold out for residents to take their first dip of the year in Lake Michigan.

Community members gathered on Saturday to participate in the Jacksonport Polar Bear Club annual plunge. During the exciting event, locals plunged into the chilly waters of Lake Michigan.

“You know this was our 36th annual jump in the lake here in Jacksonport for the Jacksonport Polar Bear Club; and [it was] a good year, [there was] a beautiful beach, [and the] weather was pretty conducive for New Years Day so it feels great,” shared J.R. Jarosh, president of the Jacksonport Polar Bear Club.

Local 5 met with three Jacksonport Polar Plunge participants who shared with us their method of doing the plunge that might just save you some shivers, “We got it down to a science. Stay warm as long as you can, jump in, and get back into your clothes as fast as you can…It’s not too bad.”

Last year the swim was canceled due to the pandemic so organizers say they were happy to see 600 swimmers participating this year.

“It was a fun way to start the new year; it’s a challenger but starting the year this way it’s kind of like you got the rest of the year to compare to like ‘I did this, I can do anything,'” explained Jarosh.