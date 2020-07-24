Plymouth house fire under investigation

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The cause of a Plymouth house fire is under investigation, according to authorities.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a house fire in the N6100 block of Riverview Road in the Town of Plymouth.

Upon arrival, crews found the home fully engulfed.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Crews from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Plymouth Fire Department, Elkhart Lake Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Cascade Fire Department, Greenbush Fire Department, Cascade First Responders, Waldo Fire Department, Johnsonville Fire Department, Oostburg Fire Department, New Holstein Fire Department, Random Lake Fire Department, Cedar Grove Fire Department, City of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Orange Cross Ambulance and the Fire Investigation Team were all on scene.

