Plymouth man dead after single-vehicle crash

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 69-year-old Plymouth man is dead after striking several signs and crashing into a ditch in Sheboygan County on Friday afternoon.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck several signs and crashed into a ditch in the area of Sunset Road and State Highway 23.

Upon arrival, crews found the sole occupant of the vehicle, a 69-year-old Plymouth man, with significant injuries.

Officials said deputies attempted life-saving measures as it appeared the initial cause of the incident was medically related.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

Assisting departments included, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department and First Responders, Johnsonville Fire Department, and Orange Cross Ambulance Service.

