SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 65-year-old Plymouth man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:17 p.m., deputies responded to State Highway 57 and Orth Drive in the Town of Sherman for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Authorities shared that a preliminary investigation determined that a 2003 Jeep Cherokee being driven by a 65-year-old Plymouth man was heading eastbound on Orth Drive when it stopped at the stop sign at that intersection.

After stopping, officers said he pulled into the path of a 2010 Chevrolet van being driven by a 48-year-old man from Milwaukee.

Officials shared that the 65-year-old Plymouth man died as a result of his injuries. No one else was reported injured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.