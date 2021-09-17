Plymouth motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on HWY 23

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 74-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries after a crash at the intersection of State Highway 23 and County Road P Friday.

According to a release, the preliminary investigation shows the 74-year-old Plymouth motorcyclist was traveling east on State Highway 23 when it turned at County Road P and got hit by a truck traveling west.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

Deputies explain the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to Theda Clark Medical Center. The 62-year-old truck driver from the Town of Lyndon did not require immediate medical attention.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Volleyball: Notre Dame, Freedom win key conference games

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Challenges

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Time to Get Social

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Motor City Kitties

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21 - What happened in Jacksonville