Plymouth motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on HWY 23

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 74-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries after a crash at the intersection of State Highway 23 and County Road P Friday.

According to a release, the preliminary investigation shows the 74-year-old Plymouth motorcyclist was traveling east on State Highway 23 when it turned at County Road P and got hit by a truck traveling west.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

Deputies explain the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to Theda Clark Medical Center. The 62-year-old truck driver from the Town of Lyndon did not require immediate medical attention.