Plymouth Police in search of missing 63-year-old male

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Plymouth Police Department is on the search for a 63-year-old male who was last seen by the Mullet River in the downtown area at 12:30 AM on Thursday.

The male’s dog had jumped in the river and he went after the animal to retrieve it.

The dog was later found by a friend.

Plymouth police received the report that he was missing at 1:00 PM on Thursday and immediately started an investigation.

Along with the Wisconsin National Guard and the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s drone team they searched along the river but are experiencing difficulties due to the high-water levels and fast-moving current.

The search efforts were suspended at dusk and will resume tomorrow morning.