Plymouth’s 14th annual New Year’s Eve Sartori Big Cheese Drop goes virtual

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 14th annual New Year’s Eve Sartori Big Cheese Drop, will be going virtual this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to event officials, one of the country’s quirkiest New Year’s Eve traditions has been pre-recorded this year that showcases the famous countdown and lowering of a giant wedge of Sartori’s famous Gold Cheese.

“It wouldn’t feel like New Year’s Eve in Plymouth without the Sartori Cheese Drop – we’re very appreciative to the Plymouth Arts Center and Plymouth Fire Department for helping to keep the tradition alive this year. We wish everyone a Happy New Year and we look forward to a very bright 2021,” said Sartori.

The pre-recorded film will be available for viewing moments before midnight strikes, according to organizers.

Residents are also invited to join the New Year’s Eve Cheese Countdown Watch Party on the Plymouth Arts Center Facebook page.

Executive Director of the Plymouth Arts Center Donna Hahn shares, “For a little extra fun we encourage you to take photos or videos of your family watching the event, post them to Facebook, remember to tag the Plymouth Arts Center and the Sartori Company, and add a hashtag, i.e. #SartoriBigCheeseDropWI, #PlymouthArtsCenterWi, or #PlymouthWisconsin.”

Those posting will be included in a drawing for a chance to win a Sartori Cheddars Giveaway. To be eligible for the drawing, residents must post before 6 p.m. on January 1.