Point Beach Nuclear Plant begin emergency exercises in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC Co., Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, August 9, the Manitowoc County Emergency Services will begin their biennial “emergency response exercise” alongside the Point Beach Nuclear Plant.

Federal regulations require local and state government officials with nuclear power plants within their jurisdiction to show they can safely protect their community members near the nuclear plant.

First responders from the State of Wisconsin and Manitowoc County will be running the safety protocols. Sources say the exercises will open a “simulated evacuee” Reception Center at the Manitowoc County Highway Shop to activate the “Emergency Operations Center.” (EOC) The Holy Family Memorial will also be assisting the groups.

These safety tests are conducted twice in any area with a Nuclear Power Plant. The focus is to demonstrate how leaders will work to protect residents within 10 miles of the plant’s safety. The first test taking place on August 9 and August 10 will be a practice test. The test in September will be performed in front of FEMA evaluators, sources say, in September according to officials.

Community members may begin to notice a large number of emergency response vehicles in the area near the plant, but officials want to remind citizens not to panic; this is only a test.

Emergency Services Director, Travis Waack, wants the community to know these tests are simply meant to make us more prepared for a dangerous situation. Waack says, “it’s highly unlikely we will ever have to implement these procedures in our Emergency Operations Plan for a nuclear plant incident.”

Point Beach Nuclear Plant emergency tests with Manitowoc County Emergency Services will begin in the evening of August 9, and in the morning on Tuesday, August 10. The County will repeat these tests again on September 13 and 14. Community members should not be alarmed as it will only be a test of their protocols, not a real emergency.